Biggest Need Jaguars Need to Fill in Free Agency
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had some good parts to their season, but when looking back on the 2024-25 campaign, the narrative will be "bust." Going into the season with claims of being the best-constructed team in franchise history did not live up to the hype for the Jaguars, as they are hovering near the bottom of the AFC South division once more.
While the offense has been subpar, there were bright spots along the way for the season through 16 Weeks. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence tried his best to man the ship, but with multiple close losses on the season, the offense has fallen silent, nearing the final games of the season.
As the 2025-26 season is now in sight for Jacksonville, the Jaguars need to address filling certain holes they currently have on their defensive line. Going into Week 17 against bitter division rivals, the Tennessee Titans, the Jaguar's defense may be considered the worst defense in the NFL.
Sitting in last place out of all teams, the Jaguar's defense has averagely allowed their opponents to net 390.9 yards per game. The Jaguars also ranks 32 out of 32 in passing defense, allowing, on average, 263 passing yards per game. The rushing defense could be the defenses' only saving grace, as they rank 20th in average rushing yards allowed per game, with 127.9.
The Jaguars have allowed their opponents to score 26.4 points on average this season and have allowed 396 points all season long. Besides the leader in total tackles for the team, Devin Lloyd, the Jaguar's defense has looked shaky.
There are spots for certain players on the defensive line, and the Jaguars have extended those pieces to long-term deals. Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen have provided some of those star spots on defense this season, leading the way in quarterback sacks for the team.
As the dog days continue for the Jaguars, it may be beneficial for the front office to look at pieces in free agency to boost their defensive production. Though this Jaguars team seems a distance away from competing, adding veterans to help mold the young players with promise will only benefit the franchise in the long run.
