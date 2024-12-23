Potential Jaguars Target Johnson Could Have Interest In Another Gig
If the Jacksonville Jaguars want to hire Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to be their new head coach, then they are set to have some clear competition.
Johnson is such a quality candidate that it is to be expected for several teams to be after him as their next leader. And we now have our first indication of which jobs Johnson might be interested in, with the Chicago Bears being the first to be linked to Johnson's red-hot candidacy.
"My understanding is (Ben) Johnson is intrigued by the Bears' job and he is going to be willing to listen," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said on Sunday.
"There's a lot to like in Chicago with Caleb Williams, tons of cap space, extra draft resources. Also, a major market. They're expected to break ground on new stadium next year. Team president Kevin Warren has a lot of connections around the league from his several decades from in pro and college football. That's allowed them to get a jump start on the search process gathering background as part of what is expected to be a thorough search led by Warren and GM Ryan Poles. Interviews with current NFL assistants like Ben Johnson cannot begin until after the regular season."
It isn't surprising to see Johnson linked to the Bears before the Jaguars. After all, the Bears fired their head coach weeks ago and have an actual opening as it stands today. Many are expecting for the Jaguars to have an opening at the end of the 2024 season as well, but for now Doug Pederson is still in place.
Still, it is becoming increasingly clear that the Bears are set to serve as the fiercest competition for Johnson in the offseason. The Bears offer a lot of the same qualities that the Jaguars do, and it isn't unreasonable to think Johnson would have some comfort with Chicago after facing the franchise twice a year for the last several years.
Whoever wants to hire Johnson will obviously have to wait a few weeks after the season as the Lions progress in the playoffs. We should have some clarity in the coming weeks about what his market will truly look like.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.