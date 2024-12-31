Bitter Rival Colts in Worse Shape than Jaguars Going Forward
Look, the Jacksonville Jaguars were a disaster this season. We all understand that.
The Jaguars were expected to at least make things interesting in the AFC South, but instead, they are just 4-12 entering their regular-season finale against the Indianapolis Colts.
But you know what's funny? The Colts may actually be in worse shape than the Jaguars moving forward.
I've said this before: Jacksonville really isn't in too bad of a spot right now. The Jaguars actually have legitimate pieces on both sides of the ball. They just need a coaching staff, and they probably need a new general manager to continue adding talent.
And at the very least, Jacksonville has a quarterback in Trevor Lawrence.
For all of Lawrence's faults, the Jaguars thought enough of him to pay him $275 million, and he has shown some flashes of brilliance.
Indianapolis, though, is not so fortunate.
The Colts have a major Anthony Richardson problem, as Richardson is hurt once again. He missed Week 17 due to injuries, and Indianapolis lost to the New York Giants.
Even when healthy this season, Richardson has been horrendous, throwing for 1,814 yards, eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 47.7 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 61.6.
He was benched for Flacco midway through the year, then regained his starting job and hasn't produced. Thanks to injuries and the benching, the former No. 4 overall pick has made just 11 starts.
Heck, since being drafted in 2023, he has started a grand total of 15 games.
It's not just Richardson that's the problem here, either.
The Colts are absolutely miserable defensively and should feel thoroughly embarrassed surrendering 45 points to a Drew Lock-led Giants offense with the playoffs on the line.
Indianapolis, once a terrific organization, has done a horrible job drafting and has also not put the right environment around Richardson for him to experience any sort of success.
This is not to absolve Richardson, who has been awful, but the Colts' issues run much deeper than the quarterback position.
You can argue the same thing about the Jaguars, but again, Jacksonville is a very intriguing team on paper, and it has a chance to make some major improvements during the offseason.
Indianapolis is kind of caught in no-man's land, and an instant solution is nowhere in sight.
