REPORT: Insider Reveals Surprising Update on Jaguars GM Baalke
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been a hot mess in 2024, and it will likely cost head coach Doug Pederson his job. The question is, will general manager Trent Baalke be served a pink slip, as well?
Well, apparently, the Jaguars may never get the chance to do that.
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated fielded questions in a recent mailbag, and when Baalke's name came up, he revealed a significant update on the executive.
He may retire.
"I have heard Baalke could retire after the season," Baalke wrote. "If he doesn’t, and makes it to 2025 as the Jaguars’ GM, with all the above history plus some scouting/coaching infighting having happened in the organization … well, then I think I’d have to tip my cap to him."
This falls in line with a rumor that surfaced after last season, where Pete Prisco of CBS Sports reported that Baalke could "walk away" after 2024.
It also seems pretty clear that Breer does not expect Breer to maintain his job regardless of what happens, but perhaps the 60-year-old will look to step away before he gets fired.
Jacksonville entered 2024 with playoff hopes, but things have certainly not gone that way, as the Jaguars are just 3-11 heading into Week 16.
Dating back to last year, Jacksonville has gone just 4-16 over its last 20 games due to a myriad of factors. What seems obvious is that something needs to change in Duval, and it starts at the top.
Back in 2022, the Jaguars actually won the AFC South thanks to a brilliant second half and proceeded to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers in a thrilling comeback victory in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.
Jacksonville then got off to an 8-3 start last season, but suffered a catastrophic collapse down the stretch and has not recovered.
The Jaguars actually do have some talented pieces on both sides of the ball, but they clearly do not have enough.
Baalke was named Jacksonville's interim general manager in 2020 and became full time in 2021. Needless to say, his tenure with the Jaguars has not been wildly successful.
