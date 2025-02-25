BREAKING: Bucs GM Jason Licht Speaks About How Jaguars HC Liam Coen Left Tampa Bay
The Jacksonville Jaguars have their new head coach Liam Coen. Coen brings his offensive playing calling to a young talented roster in Jacksonville.
Coen spent last season as the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Coen will do his best to get the Jaguars going in the right direction. Coen and the offense can be good if things go as planned.
Coen will be entering his first season as a head coach in the National Football League. He comes from an impressive coaching lineage, having been part of Rams head coach Sean McVay's coaching staff in Los Angeles.
Before returning to the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he also spent time in college football. Now, he is looking to turn things around in Jacksonville.
Coen's exit from the Bucs organization was not the best. After the first interview with the Jaguars, Coen let them know that we would be going back to Tampa Bay and many expect Coen to return to the Bucs in 2025 and continue being the offensive coordinator.
That all changes really quickly. Next thing you know Coen is in for a second time around with the Jaguars and that time they changed his mind and he became the new head coach in Jacksonville.
"I do not really want to go back in the past there it is over," said Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht. "I will say that a lot of respect for Liam. He was a great coach and you know he is, happy for him and his family and it is a great opportunity for him."
Licht was also asked if the Bucs and Jaguars would get together in training camp for joint practices.
"Everything is now on the table now, we will see how the schedule comes out but that would not be a factor. You know time heels."
Now the Jaguars have one of the best up and coming coaches in the NFL. Coen is an excellent playcaller on offense and will look to get the offense roll and to a point where defenses are scared to face the Jaguars next season and beyond.
The next step for Coen will be free agency and after that it will be the 2025 NFL Draft in April. An important time for Coen to slow he is the man for the job.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.