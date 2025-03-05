BREAKING: Ex-Jaguars QB Set to Be Released
A quarterback-needy team in the top-10 of the NFL Draft is making a move in their quarterback room, which could come back to impact the Jacksonville Jaguars.
"The Raiders informed QB Gardner Minshew they’ll release him when the new league year begins next Wednesday, per sources. Minshew has 46 career starts and is still only 28 years old. An experienced option available," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said on Wednesday.
"Gardner Minshew has $3.16 million in fully guaranteed money left on the two-year, $25M deal he signed with Las Vegas last March. But another new Raiders regime is going another direction at QB.
Minshew will now set to be on his third team in three seasons after also serving as the starter for most of the 2023 season for the Indianapolis Colts, which included a start against the Jaguars.
Aside from the fact that Minshew is a former Jaguars starting quarterback, the Jaguars could be connected to this news in a variety of ways.
For one, it seems clear the Raiders are entering the offseason with an almost entirely wiped slate at quarterback. Aidan O'Connell is still there, but otherwise the Raiders are moving forward with a quarterback room without Minshew and Desmond Ridder.
The Raiders were clearly a front-runner in the Matthew Stafford sweepstakes if he did not return to the Los Angeles Rams, but now they will need to make some kind of pivot at the quarterback position.
Perhaps this pivot means they go for a middling quarterback like Russell Wilson or try to make magic with Sam Darnold. But in the event they are not able to land either quarterback, the Raiders could be desperate when it comes to finding a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.
With the Jaguars picking one spot ahead of the Raiders, this is a good place to be.
Plus, Trevor Lawrence likely still needs a backup for the 2025 season with Mac Jones and C.J. Beathard both set to be free agents. While it seems unlikely Minshew would want to backup Lawrence after clearly wanting a fresh start in 2021 when Lawrence was selected, the two did go through a training camp together and have at least parts of the dynamic down.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.