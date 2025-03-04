The Jaguars Must Get Trevor Lawrence Some Help
The Jacksonville Jaguars have one of the most flawed rosters in the National Football League. This led to two consecutive disappointing seasons in Jacksonville. The Jaguars also fired their general manager and head coach within weeks of each other.
The firings proved the Jaguars are at least trying to turn things around, as they are headed in a completely new direction. The Jaguars have one of the youngest general managers hired in NFL history and coaches who are not much older than their star quarterback.
Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus analyzed the ideal offseason for every NFL team, noting that the Jaguars must do a better job surrounding Lawrence with the tools necessary for success, including an improved supporting cast for the veteran quarterback.
"The Jaguars hired Liam Coen as their new head coach in the offseason, ending Doug Pederson’s three-year stint with the team. Pederson won nine games in back-to-back seasons before winning just four games in 2024. The goal now for the Jaguars is simple: They have to build a competent offense around Trevor Lawrence, especially after handing him a five-year, $275 million contract last offseason," Valentine said.
"The former No. 1 pick played in just 10 games in 2024, missing the second half of the season due to injury. Coen could be the coach to get the best out of Lawrence. He helped Baker Mayfield deliver a career year in 2024 and will install an offense that will aid Lawrence’s development. The Jaguars also hit on Brian Thomas Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft and could add another star like Travis Hunter or an offensive lineman in the first round this year. Whatever they do, it should be with Lawrence in mind."
Lawrence is coming off an injury-plagued season that was on pace to be one of the worst seasons of his career. While many of the Jaguars' issues are not his fault, he is arguably the player most impacted by the moves the Jaguars choose to make.
With this in mind, the Jaguars must surround him with more talent. While Lawrence's massive contract undoubtedly influences who Jacksonville can afford to bring in, they must do what is necessary to take care of their franchise quarterback.
