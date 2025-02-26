BREAKING: Former Jaguars Coach Doug Pederson Hammered in NFLPA Survey
Doug Pederson is no longer the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and based on a survey that just surfaced, the Jaguars players are clearly thankful.
Players on all 32 NFL teams were polled to rank their respective 2024 organizations in a variety of categories, and one of those categories involved grading their head coach.
Well, needless to say, Pederson did not exactly land high marks, as only 57 percent of Jacksonville's players felt he was efficient with their time, which ranked 31st out of the 32 head coaches.
What's more, he was ranked dead last in being receptive to the players needs, and overall, he finished second-to-last in the league among head coach rankings.
That just gives some insight into exactly what went wrong for the Jaguars during their 4-13 campaign, resulting in Pederson's dismissal after three years at the helm in Duval.
Overall, Pederson went 22-29 in Jacksonvlle, leading the Jaguars to one playoff appearance. That came during his debut season in 2022 when he guided the team to a stunning AFC South division title and a thrilling comeback playoff win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Jacksonville then got off to an 8-3 start in 2023 and was actually resembling a legitimate contender in the AFC, but the Jaguars proceeded to go 1-5 over their last six games to miss the postseason.
Do the math: that means Jacksonville went just 5-18 over Pederson's final 23 games, so it should come as no surprise that he lost his job.
The Jaguars have replaced Pederson with Liam Coen, who had previously been serving as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator. It's clear that Jacksonville is prioritizing the growth of Trevor Lawrence, as the team also brought in an offensive-minded staff overall.
This will certainly be a pivotal offseason for the Jaguars, who actually have some legitimate talent on both sides of the ball but just need to plug some obvious holes to vault themselves back into the playoff conversation heading into 2025.
Jacksonville has a decent chunk of cap room to make some moves, so we will see what new general manager James Gladstone can do.
