BREAKING: Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone Landing on Mike Vrabel's Patriots Staff
One former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach appears to be joining Mike Vrabel's staff with the New England Patriots.
"The Patriots are making a major addition to their coaching staff, hiring former Bills and Jaguars head coach—and highly respected offensive line coach—Doug Marrone to work under Mike Vrabel, per sources ... Marrone is viewed as one of the very best OL coaches in football," Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz said on social media.
Ironically, Marrone will now be joining the staff of a head coach who he clashed with twice a year for multiple years and typically struggled against. He will also be joining the same franchise that beat Marrone in the biggest game he has ever coached in in the 2017 AFC Championship Game.
Marrone spent four seasons as Jacksonville's head coach from 2017-2020 after serving as offensive line coach in the 2015 and 2016 seasons.
Marrone was also head coach with the Buffalo Bills and the University of Syracuse before his Jaguars tenure. Since his firing after the 2020 season, Marrone served as the offensive line coach at the University of Alabama in 2021.
In 2022, Marrone became offensive line coach with the New Orleans Saints and he held that position through the 2023 season. Marrone was not on a staff in the NFL or in college during the 2024 season.
Marrone had one winning season as the Jaguars' head coach, with the Jaguars winning 10 games and an AFC South title during the 2017 season. The Jaguars then picked up two playoff wins -- including a major upset over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Divisional Round -- before falling to the Patriots in the conference championship game.
In 2018, the Jaguars took a serious step backward and finished with a 5-11 record. Marrone was retained and the Jaguars then went 6-10 in 2019 as they added Nick Foles in the offseason. In his final season in 2020, the Jaguars went 1-15.
Marrone went 25-45 as Jacksonville's head coach, but 12 of those wins came in the 2017 season. In the three seasons following, the Jaguars averaged just over four wins per season, finished last in the AFC South three times, and finished with double-digit losses each season.
