BREAKING: Jaguars' AFC South Rival Dealt Massive Injury Blow
The hits keep coming for one of the Jacksonville Jaguars' top rivals.
A week after the Indianapolis Colts had an anemic offensive performance, the Colts are set to be without wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. this weekend against the Buffalo Bills.
Pittman, who is dealing with a back injury, was held out of practice throughout the week. Sunday is set to be his first missed game of the season after he has battled injuries throughout the season.
In nine games this season, Pittman has caught 30 passes for 366 yards and two touchdowns after signing a three-year, $70 million deal with $46 million guaranteed in the offseason.
The Colts will now be without their default No. 1 wide receiver in a key game as they look to climb back in the AFC South and the AFC playoff race. But after the Colts have gone back-and-forth between quarterbacks, it remains to be seen if their offense can suffer another hit.
The Colts are riding a two-game losing streak and sit at 4-5, two games behind the Houston Texans for the lead in the AFC South. The Colts have faced some of the most adversity and controversy of any AFC South team through the first two months of the season, largely because of head coach Shane Steichen's decision to bench former first-round pick Anthony Richardson for veteran backup quarterback Joe Flacco.
Flacco struggled in a big way in the Colts' Week 9 loss. Now, Flacco will have to try to turn around the Colts' season without his top pass-catcher.
