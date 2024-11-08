BREAKING: Pederson Provides Major Update on Jaguars QB Situation
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson has provided a major update on quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
With the franchise passer's availability for Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings seriously in question, Pederson has made it clear Lawrence should be expected not to play -- and thus miss the second start of his four-year career.
"Obviously we got one more day today. He has been very limited all week. It is trending obviously in a way that is probably to not playing," Pederson said.
"We'll see today where he's at ... Mac's ready to go if need be."
If Lawrence doesn’t play on Sunday, Mac Jones will get his first start with the Jaguars since they traded for him in March.
"I've got a lot of confidence. He is somebody that prepares extremely hard, extremely well. He is a smart kid," Pederson said.
This is the second year in a row the Jaguars have gone through injury struggles with Lawrence, who had knee, ankle and shoulder injuries last season, along with a concussion. A shoulder injury led Lawrence to missing Week 17 last year, and it now looks like Lawrence will miss Week 10 this year.
"I think just kind of the approach of how you get Trevor ready while also having somebody else ready and we're day-to-day. So, if something comes up Friday, Saturday, Sunday, so be it, we're ready to play," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said on Thursday.
"Our job, especially our job just in the offensive unit room as a coaching staff, is just to put together the best possible plan to attack the defense. And then within that, what maximizes everybody’s skillset available to us.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE