BREAKING: Jaguars Complete Interview With Rams' James Gladstone
The Jacksonville Jaguars have completed their third general manager interview.
The Jaguars announced on Wednesday a completed interview with Los Angeles Rams director of scouting James Gladstone.
Gladstone is the third person to interview for the vacant general manager position so far, following San Francisco 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams, who interviewed with the team on Tuesday, and Cincinnati Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown, who interviewed on Wednesday.
Gladstone has been with the Rams for the last eight seasons and has been in his role since 2021. During his Rams tenure, he has overlapped with new Jaguars head coach Liam Coen on two different occasions.
"In his role, he works directly with General Manager Les Snead in strategic planning and execution of day-to-day scouting processes. Additionally, he is responsible for scouting current and prospective players and providing frequent analysis on special projects," the Rams' website reads.
Including interim general manager Ethan Waugh, the Jaguars now have eight known candidates for the role vacated by ex-general manager Trent Baalke.
The list includes: Waugh; New York Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown; Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham; Cincinnati Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown; and Los Angeles Chargers assistant general manager Chad Alexander; Los Angeles Rams director of scouting James Gladstone; San Francisco 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams; Buffalo Bills Director of Player Personnel Terrance Gray.
In addition to the general manager search, the Jaguars made a key front office hire last Monday by naming Tony Boselli as the team's new executive vice president of football operations. Boselli will now work hand in hand with the Jaguars' new general manager and head coach Liam Coen to form the Jaguars' newest power structure.
"Boselli will report to Khan, as does new head coach Liam Coen. The team’s general manager will also report to Khan once that hire has been made in the weeks ahead. The new general manager will then join Coen and Boselli to form a football leadership unit that will collaborate and align on all major football decisions, develop a long-term strategy for sustainable on-field success, and provide counsel to the team owner," the Jaguars said in a statement.
