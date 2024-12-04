Jaguars' Evan Engram Joins Elite Company in NFL History
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a tough season, but even amidst a tough season for star tight end Evan Engram, he was still able to etch his name into NFL history after the game against the Houston Texans.
Fans have taken to social media to show their appreciation and support of Engram's actions after Trevor Lawrence was brutally hit by Texans defender Azeez Al-Shaair, which removed him from the game. But it was Jaguar's Instagram post that shed light on an outstanding accomplishment for Engram.
Engram joins both George Kittle and Jeremey Shockey as the only tight ends in NFL history to record at least 40 receptions in each of their first eight seasons. Engram has put his name into both Jaguars and NFL history over his last two seasons with the team.
Last season, Engram led all tight ends in receptions with 114 and was only two receptions away from tying Zach Ertz's 116 tight end receptions, which is the most in NFL history. His tenure thus far with the Jaguars has proven to be a good signing by Jacksonville.
Engram won't hit free agency until 2026, currently under contract with the Jaguars until then, Engram has showcased his skills mightily. The Jaguar's tight-end depth chart looks thin, with Brenton Strange as the probable man to take over the position when Engram leaves.
While Engram joined an elite company, his season has not gone the way fans were expecting after his career year in 2023. On the season, Engram has 43 receptions, 332 receiving yards, and has averaged 7.7 yards per reception.
Engram just misses out on the Top 50 in receptions; his 43 places him at spot 51. In terms of receiving yards, Engram places 107th out of all qualified receivers. While it has been a step back, given some time missed due to injury, Engram has a veteran presence that can guide this young Jaguars team.
With the Jaguars season and hopes of chasing down a playoff spot in the mud, there are still games to be won for this underperforming Jaguars team, and Engram will continue to be a part of that culture.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.