BREAKING: Jaguars Exciting Rookie Can Officially Make Debut
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Keilan Robinson can finally make his NFL debut.
The Jaguars' fifth-round pick has missed the Jaguars' first 11 games this season due a toe injury, but the team formally activated him from the injured reserve list on Tuesday.
Robinson has practiced for the last three weeks as a part of his 21-day window to return to the active roster. Now, Robinson could potentially play his first NFL snap in Week 13 vs. the Houston Texans.
Robinson, a former four-star recruit, started his career at Alabama before transferring to Texas in 2021. In his college career, Robinson appeared in 45 games and started five, rushing 121 times for 796 yards and eight touchdowns while catching 35 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns.
Robinson was a star returner for the Longhorns, averaging 23.6 yards per kick return with a 95-yard return touchdown in 2023. With rule changes for returners in 2024, the Jaguars identified Robinson as a special teams option.
"Keilan Robinson was a guy that was my number one running back that I watched. I loved him right away. You saw what he did as a returner. I saw him playing other phases," Jaguars special teams coordinator Heath Farwell said during training camp.
"He has the ability to play multiple phases for us, whether it's gunner, corner on punt return, which he did some in college. He's an elite returner, a kick returner, and he has actually been out there doing punt returns as well. He is a talented player with very good speed, tough, physical, does all the things we liked."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.