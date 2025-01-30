BREAKING: Jaguars Interview Jayden Daniels' Position Coach For OC Role
The Jacksonville Jaguars have another candidate for offensive coordinator.
The team officially announced an offensive coordinator interview for Washington Commanders quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard on Wednesday evening, making him the second known candidate for the role. Los Angeles Rams passing game speciliast Nate Scheelhaase also interviewed for the role this week.
Pritchard has been the Commanders' quarterbacks coach for the last two seasons, with 2024 serving as a chance for him to oversee the development of likely Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels.
Before joining Washington's staff in 2023, Pritchard was a quarterback at Stanford and a teammate of Andrew Luck. He then got his first coaching job as a graduate assistant with Stanford in 2010 before becoming a defensive assistant in 2011 and then a running backs coach in 2013.
In 2014, Pritchard was promoted to quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach. From 2018-2022, he served as offensive coordinator.
While at Stanford, Pritchard coached Jaguars left tackle Walker Little and also coached with Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line coach Kevin Carberry, who is considered as a potential target to join the Jaguars' staff.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen is set to call plays for the franchise in 2025, but his offensive coordinator will play a key role on Coen's staff as he looks to turn the Jaguars' offensive fortune around, especially considering the emphasis owner Shad Khan put on Trevor Lawrence and the quarterback position during the coaching search.
“I think we interviewed 10 potential candidates. I think with the lack of success we've had here, certainly over the last year and a half, it's a chance for reflection from me. I think what was the fundamental thing that we need to address, and the number one thing, obviously, is the quarterback position," Khan said on Monday.
"Our commitment to Trevor, I think it's well known and believe in him. So, it started with that. That was the fundamental question, really, to all the candidates. How would they do it? After we got done with that, it was very evident to me that Liam was the guy. I had never met Liam until the process started, but I had heard about him quite a bit over the last year from really, as I said, solicited and unsolicited. NFL has several events. I've been to them. The topic comes up and his name was prominently mentioned. So, I really wanted to make sure that he was part of the 10, and as we went through the process, I mean, it was absolutely compelling he's the right guy for us.”
