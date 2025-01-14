BREAKING: Jaguars' Interview With Brian Flores Officially Scheduled
The Jacksonville Jaguars are set for a late-week interview with one of the top coaches on the market.
According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores is set to interview for the Jaguars' vacant head coach role on Friday. Flores is one of 10 candidates for the job and is just one of three candidates who has been a head coach previously.
Flores has led a top unit in Minnesota and has been amongst the NFL's top assistant coaches since joining the franchise. Flores himself admitted last week a desire to take interview requests and embrace the chance to become a head coach once again.
"It's an honor, certainly, that I definitely don't take that lightly," Flores said. "I look forward to having those conversations and talking to people about my football journey, my leadership journey."
Flores went 24-25 in three years as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, a post he held from 2019 through 2021 after a decade as an assistant for the New England Patriots.
Flores was a senior defensive assistant & linebackers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022 before being hired as the Vikings' defensive coordinator in 2023.
In 2022, Flores filed a class-action lawsuit against the Dolphins, the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, and the NFL for discrimination in interview processes and for his firing.
The Jaguars are looking for their third new head coach in five seasons after Urban Meyer lasted less than a season in 2021 and after Doug Pederson lasted three seasons.
After back-to-back 9-8 seasons in Pederson's first two years, the Jaguars regressed to 4-13 in 2024 and Jaguars owner Shad Khan made the move to pull the plug on his tenure. Now, it appears Khan and general manager Trent Baalke will search far and wide for Pederson's replacement.
Could that search end up leading to Flores? That remains to be seen, especially considering Khan has only hired a defensive coach once in his five times hiring a head coach as owner.
The Jaguars' search also appears to be steering them clear of a retread hire after that is exactly what they went with in Pederson, something that could hurt Flores in the wake of the Vikings' loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
