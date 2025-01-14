REPORT: Jaguars Coaching Vacancy is One of the Best
The Jacksonville Jaguars had become synonomous with losing close games under former head coach Doug Pederson. While Pederson had a successful first season with the Jaguars, he was unable to replicate results anywhere similar to those, in the two seasons following the playoff berth and win accomplished in his first season.
The Jaguars front office gave Pederson plenty to work with last offseason, after bringing in players he and the front office were confident in during free agency. Still, Pederson was unable to get the most out of a young but talented Jaguars team.
While Pederson undoubtedly faced many things that were outside of his control, such as injuries, the Jaguars reguarly faced games that were winnable with slightly better coaching and play on the field.
This is partially why the Jaguars decided to move on from Pederson. However, moving on from Pederson means the Jaguars have a glaring hole on their roster for the time being.
Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News recently ranked each of the available head coaching positions across the league. He ranked the Jaguars' head coaching vacancy as the third best coaching position of the six that are currently available.
"The Jaguars have their No. 1 overall pick at QB in soon-to-be fifth-year veteran Trevor Lawrence," Iyer said. "They could work on reworking the offensive line and streamlining his skill position support, but this is a high-upside offense with a go-to guy in Brian Thomas Jr. The defense has some front-seven pieces who can do more as a whole. Doug Pederson was able to have a little success early in cleaning up for Urban Meyer; now owner Shad Khan needs someone who can sustain it."
The Jaguars' roster needs to be rebuilt, as it is apparent the roster is not set up for success in today's NFL. While it is surprising to many that the Jaguars decided to keep general manager Trent Baalke, that is who they will depend on to help bring in the right players for whoever they decide to bring in at head coach.
Jacksonville has a chance to legitimize themselves with a quality head coaching hire over the next few weeks. Time will tell if they do so.
