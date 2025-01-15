Insider Predicts Who Jaguars Will Hire to Replace Doug Pederson
The Jacksonville Jaguars have some very important business to take care of before they can truly begin their offseason: they need to find a head coach.
The Jaguars fired Doug Pederson at the conclusion of the 2024 NFL season, and now, they must pluck a new answer from the coaching carousel.
Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports seems to feel that Jacksonville may be zeroing in on its Pederson replacement, predicting the Jaguars to land Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen.
Ben Johnson is considered by many to be the most desirable man for the job, but it's looking more and more like he will land with the Las Vegas Raiders.
That being said, Coen would be a terrific option for the Jaguars.
Coen just completed his first year as Buccaneers offensive coordinator and worked wonders with Baker Mayfield and Co., helping them achieve the third-ranked offense in yardage and fourth in points per game.
Given that Jacksonville really needs someone who can develop Trevor Lawrence, Coen seems like he would represent a great fit.
Coen also served as offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams back in 2022.
The Jaguars actually comprise a very intriguing destination for any coaching candidate, as they have plenty of interesting pieces in place on both sides of the ball.
Yes, Jacksonville went just 4-13 this past season, but not many of the league's worst teams can say that they already have their franchise quarterback in place.
Plus, Brian Thomas Jr. is emerging as one of the NFL's top wide receivers, and the Jaguars also have some very talented players on the defensive end.
Of course, a lot needs to be fixed in Jacksonville. The Jaguars do need to add more weapons for Lawrence, they need a stronger offensive line and they definitely must bring in some more defensive chips around Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker.
All of that being said, Jacksonville is a year removed from going 9-8, and it is two years removed from winning a playoff game.
This team is not in as rough of shape as its record may indicate, which could make it a very attractive option to someone like Coen.
