BREAKING: Jaguars Make Changes to QB Room
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made another change to their quarterback room.
A week after the Jaguars signed C.J. Beathard to serve as their No. 3 quarterback, the Jaguars have shrunk the quarterback room from four to three by releasing practice squad quarterback John Rhys Plumlee.
Plumlee has served as the Jaguars' practice squad quarterback for most of the season, though he has not been active on game day. And when Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence sustained a left shoulder injury in Week 9, the Jaguars opted to sign Beathard as an insurance policy instead of turning to Plumlee as Mac Jones' backup.
“Yeah, great to have C.J. back. That's my buddy, known him for—been here with me for most of my career and it's nice to have him back in the building," Lawrence said about the quarterback room last week.
"I know he's excited and our whole room is great. Honestly, all the guys, John Rhys [QB John Rhys Plumlee], Mac [QB Mac Jones], we all fit together pretty well. So, it's been great and then obviously adding him to that again is a guy that I know and have experience with and does a good job. I think everybody fits in really seamlessly.”
In addition to releasing Plumlee, the Jaguars also released long snapper Peter Bowden from the practice squad. The Jaguars also signed offensive linemen Jerome Carvin and Dieter Eiselen to the practice squad, moves that make sense in the wake of an ankle injury to Ezra Cleveland in Week 8 and a season-ending leg injury to Cooper Hodges in Week 9.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.