What Does This Key Addition Mean For the Jaguars?
The Jacksonville Jaguars raised quite a few eyebrows on Wednesday, signing ex-quarterback C.J. Beathard to the 53-man roster and effectively giving the Jaguars three quarterbacks moving forward.
Normally over the last three seasons, the Jaguars have only had three quarterbacks on the active roster when they have dealt with injuries to starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Such is the case this week, with Lawrence limited in Wednesday's practice with a shoulder injury he sustained in Week 9.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson noted Wednesday that Jacksonville always wanted to bring Beathard back to the roster after releasing him with an injury settlement earlier in 2024. But is this a case of the Jaguars wanting a familiar face back in the quarterback room, or insurance over a potentially sticky injury situation with Lawrence?
“Maybe we'll carry them for a while and see. Where we are roster—I mean, listen, Cooper's [Hodges] going to the IR, right? I mean, we let go of Flowers [former Jaguars CB Tre Flowers] and Christian Kirk went to IR. So, there's spots available," Pederson said on Wednesday. "Duvernay’s [WR Devin Duvernay] coming back and things like that. So, it's an opportunity to bolster the roster a little bit.”
Lawrence has only missed one start in his NFL career; a Week 17 game vs. the Carolina Panthers last year that Beathard started. It was the Jaguars' only win in their final six games in 2023, and it showed for the first time in several years what the franchise looks like without Lawrence under center.
Otherwise, Beathard has been a consistent and reliable backup behind Lawrence. His groin injury in camp settled a competition between him and Mac Jones for the backup job, and Beathard is once again entering the situation as the Jaguars' No. 3 quarterback.
“Yeah, great to have C.J. back. That's my buddy, known him for—been here with me for most of my career and it's nice to have him back in the building. I know he's excited and our whole room is great," Lawrence said on Wednesday.
"Honestly, all the guys, John Rhys [QB John Rhys Plumlee], Mac [QB Mac Jones], we all fit together pretty well. So, it's been great and then obviously adding him to that again is a guy that I know and have experience with and does a good job. I think everybody fits in really seamlessly.”
As for Lawrence, he did the "will he or won't he" play song and dance a few times last year. And in all but one time, it resulted in him taking the field on Sunday.
“I'm not going to put a day on it of when a decision will be made. Not necessarily a timeline on that. I think just want to be able to feel comfortable and feel like I can play my best and give everything I need to help our team win," Lawrence said.
"So, I think that's what the decision comes down to at the end of the day. So that's where my mind is and what I'm thinking about and what's best for the team. Obviously myself too, but ultimately for the team and what gives us the best shot to win on Sunday. So, I think all those things play a factor for sure.”
