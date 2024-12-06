BREAKING: Jaguars Release Final Injury Report For Titans Week
The Jacksonville Jaguars have released their final injury report for Week 14's clash vs. the Tennessee Titans.
The Jaguars will take on arguably their biggest rival without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but Lawrence isn't the only Jaguar on the mend.
Entering the weekend, the Jaguars have four players officially listed as questionable in long snapper Ross Matiscik (hamstring), cornerback Tyson Campbell (thigh), outside linebacker Yasir Abdullah (hamstring), and punter Logan Cooke (left knee).
Cooke has not practiced this week, while Matiscik was upgraded to limited on Friday after two days of not practicing. Campbell was limited for the second day in a row on Friday, while Abdullah has been limited all week.
"We’ll see where Tyson is today. He’s kind of been limited all week, but expect him to practice and we’ll see after practice today," Pederson said.
Luckily for the Jaguars, there is no game status for second-year wide receiver Parker Washington, who showed up on the injury report with a shoulder injury this week.
"Yeah, he's done a great job, and it’s just kind of the comfort, guy in year two. I think the coolest thing is how he's grown as a receiver outside. He had a lot of wins in third-down situations, two-minute situations where he was one-on-one outside on a corner," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said this week about Washington.
"Did a great job getting himself open, making plays. We certainly know he's capable of carrying the ball. As a punt returner, you saw that in even in New England and things like that. When he gets in space, he's tough to tackle. But he's done a good job of just winning within the structure of the scheme. The routes we ask, everybody makes routes their own. So, we've kind of honed in on things that we think he does well, that he's very comfortable with and the quarterback's comfortable with him running.”
