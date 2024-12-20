BREAKING: Jaguars Release Final Injury Report of Raiders Week
The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering Week 16's matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders with a relative healthy roster.
The Jaguars had four players limited in Friday's practice: tight end Brenton Strange (shoulder), offensive tackle Walker Little (ankle), offensive lineman Brandon Scherff (knee/shoulder), and offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland (knee). This is the same list of statuses from Thursday's injury report as well.
While the four players have all been limited this week, it appears the Jaguars will have no issues. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday that each of Strange, Little, Scherff, and Cleveland will all be available for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
“Yeah, they’re all fine. Yeah, they’re good," Pederson said.
Strange has been one of the bright spots for the Jaguars in recent weeks. In Week 15, he set career highs in targets (12), receptions (11) and yards (73). With Evan Engram out for the year with a shoulder injury, Strange could be one of the Jaguars' top targets over the final few weeks of the season.
In 14 games this year, Strange has caught 34 passes for 329 yards and two touchdowns, ranking third on the team in receptions, fourth in yards, and tied for second in touchdown catches. Strange is set to start the final three games of the season and could be one of the most important developments the Jaguars see over the next few weeks.
"Brenton’s been a bright spot for us. Somebody who we’ve always, as a staff, really have had a lot of confidence in. I think too for Brenton, it’s just a matter of getting that opportunity, and now he has it, obviously, under unfortunate circumstances," Pederson said earlier this week about Strange.
"But he really has just been a bright spot. He’s done everything we’ve asked. He does a great job in the run game, he’s physical. Then, you’re seeing what he can do in the pass game. Great hands, ability to separate and get open, and then break tackles. That’s what you want from your tight end.”
The Jaguars will take on the Raiders at 4:25 p.m. eastern, with Sunday marking the Jaguars' first-ever trip to play the Raiders in their new Las Vegas home.
