BREAKING: Jaguars Release Second Injury Report of Titans Week
The Jacksonville Jaguars have released their second injury report of Week 17, and it once again features a laundry list of names.
The Jaguars listed offensive tackle Walker Little (ankle), linebacker Ventrell Miller (ankle), safety Darnell Savage (concussion), and defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (illness) as non-participants for the second day in a row.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said before practice on Thursday that Little would miss the final two games with the ankle injury, which will lead to him being replaced in the lineup by Cole Van Lanen.
“Yeah. Definitely want to see Cole in there," Pederson said on Thursday. "He had a good preseason as we know, and he’s filled in nicely, so we’ll see him over there. This will be good for him.”
As for the safety position in the scenario that Savage misses the game, Pederson alluded to veteran safety Andrew Wingard potentially stepping into the starting role for the first time this season. Wingard was on track to have a potential starting role in Week 1 until a knee injury in training camp forced him to miss the first half of the season.
“We’re looking at that right now. There’s a possibility, yes," Pederson said.
“Yeah, I think the health, where he is, is one thing. I think, two, understanding the defense is another. My only if there is a regret is that he got hurt in camp and he didn’t really get a chance to start the season. He’s coming into his own right now. He played well last week and look forward to these next couple of weeks watching him go.”
"He was in the plan. Yeah, for sure. He was in the plan," Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said about Wingard.
"The whole way, the rotation, the plan from the very beginning. So, he made some plays. He had a good camp and then had an unfortunate injury, and we changed some things defensively, personnel-wise because of that. We're glad to have him back. It's good to see him out there. Fiery, physical, running around, high energy. So that was good. It was good to have him back for sure.”
As for limited players on Thursday, the Jaguars listed tight end Brenton Strange and offensive linemen Ezra Cleveland and Brandon Scherff.
