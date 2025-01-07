BREAKING: Jaguars Request Interview With Buccaneers OC Liam Coen
The Jacksonville Jaguars search for a new head coach will seemingly start with three names.
It was reported Tuesday the Jaguars have requested interviews with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Now, a third name has been thrown into the mix, with the Jaguars requesting an interview with Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen.
Coen, who has been a long-time assistant for Sean McVay and also had success with Will Levis at Kentucky, is in his first year as Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator and is set to lead the offense into the playoffs. Per NFL rules, Coen can not interview until next Tuesday at the earliest.
In 2024, the Buccaneers ranked top-five in: total offense, scoring offense, rushing offense, passing offense, third-down percantage, and red-zone touchdown percantage.
Coen has done wonders with every quarterback he has worked with, and the natural thought is that he could be the coach who helps Trevor Lawrence take the next leap in his development -- a leap that Doug Pederson failed to get out of him.
"I think we have a very compelling case on what we can offer the head coach and you know that. I think the players, where we stand on our draft, our salary cap, the city, the bricks and mortar, the facility and our division," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said on Monday.
"It's a very compelling case, but like we did last time, the head coach needs to be comfortable with what we're doing. Our job is to be able to provide them with all the resources they want. So, we'll go through that process, and it's got to work for them.”
Coen is one of the top candidates on the market this season thanks to the vast success of the Buccaneers offense, which has outpaced even their 2023 performance. Now, it remains to be seen what other teams will have interest in Coen.
If Coen is who the Jaguars land on, then they will be going with the young, offensive-minded head coach model for the first time in Khan's ownership. Khan has hired offensive coaches before, but he tended to lean with experience in the past. Now, he has a chance to reset with a youthful option.
