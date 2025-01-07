BREAKING: Jaguars Request Interview With Lions' Aaron Glenn
The Jacksonville Jaguars seemingly have their first interview scheduled in their search for a new head coach.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is set to interview with the Jaguars virutally this week. Glenn is the first coach connected to the Jaguars job, which opened on Monday after the Jaguars fired Doug Pederson.
According to Rapoport, Glenn will also take interviews with the New York Jets, Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints.
Glenn, who played for the Jaguars during the 2007 season, is one of the hottest names in this year's cycle. One league source spoke with Jacksonville Jaguars On Sports Illustrated earlier this season and described Glenn as, "a true leader who can galvanize a locker room. He has done wonders rebuilding that defense."
Glenn has been the Lions' defensive coordinator since 2021, serving under Lions head coach Dan Campbell as one of his top lieutenants.
Jaguars owner Shad Khan will be assisted in the search for Pederson's replacement by general manager Trent Baalke, a repeat of the team's process in 2022.
Khan has fired five head coaches during his tenure as owner -- Mike Mularkey, Gus Bradley, Doug Marrone, Urban Meyer, and Pederson. Of that group, only Bradley was a defensive-minded coach.
“I think we want him to represent the city and the team, obviously, well. We want him to win. Right now, we are the most predictable team on both sides of the ball," Khan said on Monday when asked about what he is looking for in his next head coach.
"Football, to win, deception is a big part of it. Unpredictability. If you know exactly what we’re going to do on offense or defense, you’d better have the 22 best players to help us win a football game. So, being unpredictable is I think modern football, and we have to be able to show that on the field."
Glenn's defense has still performed well down the stretch in 2024 despite a string of injuries to every level of his unit. As a result, Glenn is expected to be a hot commodity during this year's coaching cucle, and the Jaguars clearly have interest in hearing what he has to say.
