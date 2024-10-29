BREAKING: Jaguars Trade Star Tackle
At 2-6, the question was whether the Jacksonville Jaguars would buy or sell at the trade deadline, which is Nov. 5. On Tuesday, that question might have been answered.
The Jaguars traded offensive tackle Cam Robinson, per reporting by Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. In return for the eight-year veteran, the Jaguars will receive draft compensation. Robinson was consistently listed among the most likely trade targets for the Jaguars as their season spiraled.
Robinson has played in 91 games throughout his career. He started in every one of them. Robinson drafted 34th in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He has been a mainstay ever since.
With the Vikings having lost Christian Darrisaw for the season, this move makes sense. They are competing within a highly competitive NFC North, with teams such as Detroit, Green Bay, and Chicago boasting formidable defenses.
Our John Shipley rated Robinson as the eighth-most important Jaguars player heading into the season.
"While the Jaguars have quality depth at offensive tackle -- namely in backup Walker Little -- it is Robinson who Doug Pederson and his staff have anointed as the No. 1 tackle for the third year in a row," Shipley wrote. "Pederson has harped on the Jaguars' offensive tackle depth in the past, and it is clear he once again sees the unit as a strength entering 2024 -- and once again clear he sees Robinson atop of the pecking order of a talented group."
Robinson, along with the rest of the offensive line, has underperformed this season.
