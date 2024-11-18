BREAKING: Pat McAfee Sounds Off on Jaguars Collapse
After a historically poor performance against the Detroit Lions to sink further to 2-9, one might imagine that the seat is no longer under head coach Doug Pederson.
Beyond a hot seat.
It is more a question of "when" rather than "if."
On the Pat McAfee show, the host lambasted the Jaguars getting their "a**** kicked" in Detroit. His guest, NFL insider Adam Schefter, backed up the sentiment that Pederson is likely to be out of a job soon.
When is the question.
"I would think that at some point today there may be some conversations between the owner, Shad Khan, head coach Doug Pederson," Schefter said. "I think that there's a feeling in the building right now where everybody is anxious, uncertain, nervous, about what's going to happen. Would you be surprised if something happened today? No. Would you be surprised if something happened tomorrow? No. Something's coming. That was a horrendous performance, the worst loss in franchise history. It was an organizational failure. When you're looking at those types of issues, you know that there are going to be decisions that have to be made and changes that take place.
"So the only question is when does that happen? The bye week is always a natural time for those types of things, again, the players are going to be leaving the building ... we'll see if anything comes out of there today. So far, it's been quiet so far today."
McAfee made mention of a recent report from Mike Florio about the schematics of Bill Belichick coming and working in Duval with general manager Trent Baalke.
