BREAKING: Vikings Lose Key Player Before Jaguars Game
The Jacksonville Jaguars' frustrating 2024 season is unlikely to get any easier in Week 10 against an impressive Minnesota Vikings team, but they could be catching a small break.
The VIkings' rookie standout kicker Will Reichard is set to miss the game, with the Vikings set to place him on injured reserve with a quad injury this week. This would mean Reichard would miss the next four games, starting with the Week 10 contest vs. the Jaguars at EverBank Stadium.
Reichard, a sixth-round pick in April, has made 14-of-16 field goals this season and has made 100% of his extra point attempts.
Had Reichard played this Sunday, the game would have been a matchup between two of the NFL's top young kickers between him and Jaguars kicker Cam Little.
“You’d love to have him continue on the fabulous trajectory he’s been on really since he arrived here,” Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said this week. “These things come up. We’ll go through the process here of making sure we put together the best plan to make sure we have him full and doing what he’s doing all season long really up until last night.”
Now, the Vikings will be entering the game without their consistent and impressive rookie kicker. Against a Jaguars team that has consistently been in one-score games this season, this could be a potentially game-changing injury.
That, of course, is if the Jaguars can keep this to a one-score game. They have done so against other playoff-caliber teams this season. Can they do it again?
