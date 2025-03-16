Can Jaguars DB Eric Murray Repeat 2024 Success in Jacksonville?
The Jacksonville Jaguars offseason hasn't been too bad when looking at all the additions they have made in free agency. The franchise still holds the number five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which still gives them plenty to work with going into the 2025-26 campaign.
One signing that the franchise made that could be viewed as under the radar was the addition of veteran safety Eric Murray. The Jaguars and Murray agreed to a three-year deal to truly make the veteran a part of this defense for years to come.
The relatively cheap contract provides the Jaguars more room to be flexible with future monetary income, as they got a good and reliable defender in Murray. Last season for Murray was arguably his best since breaking into the National Football League in 2016 with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Over his long career, Murray has collected 385 total tackles to his name, 268 being solos, and has 24 passes defended. Last season, Murray set a career high in solo tackles with 50 and passes defended with 10. Having a player like Murray on the defense can only improve the defensive outlook compared to how it looked last campaign.
His 75 total tackles last season was just under his career high 76 total tackles that he set in 2021 as apart of the Houston Texans. The former Texan knows a thing or two about how the Jaguars go about running plays on defense, considering he spent the last five seasons competing against the franchise.
As it stands, the AFC South division still could be considered the most wide open division in the NFL. The Texans secured the division last season but did not do so in commanding fashion. If the Jaguars can return to having a more competent offense as well as a strong defense, they could give whom ever is near the top of the division a run for their money.
Not only does Murray know how Jacksonville runs its plays, he could know a thing or two about the Texans mindset given his tenure with the franchise. If the newest Jaguar defender can replicate his success in 2024 in Jacksonville, the Jaguars could be a sneaky team to get into the playoffs under their new leadership.
