Can Jaguars' Evan Engram Turn Back the Clock in 2025?
When looking on paper, the Jacksonville Jaguars did not march out a terrible team to begin the season, purely based on what their names upheld. Following the season, fans look at the Jaguars and wonder "what went wrong?". For 2025, veteran tight end Evan Engram will need to lead by example if it means doing a complete 180 on the direction of the franchise.
Engram's season was cut short due to injury in 2024-25, and it showed in the production. Even when he was playing, you could tell something was lingering, as his 2024 season was a step back from the career numbers he put up one year prior.
In 2023, Engram had the best season of his career, posting 114 receptions totaling 963 receiving yards. Even in the 2022 season, Engram broke all receiving career highs that he put up with the New York Giants, but for some reason, 2024 stopped Engram in his tracks.
Engram concluded his season playing in nine games, recording 47 receptions and 365 receiving yards. While the season did not go the Jaguars way, it surely didn't go Engrams way. For 2025, after extending his contract with Jacksonville, Engram will need to find a way to turn his production around if it means success for the whole team in 2025.
"There are a lot of changes that are coming, when you have a season like this," Engram said. "I want to be here, {Jacksonville}, I have a home here, and I think this is a special place to do something great. I want to continue to grind to do that."
Safe to say that Engram wouldn't have extended his contract with the Jaguars if he didn't believe in the process. Going forward, changes have already been made. The Jaguars we know today will be led by a new head coach in 2025, and whether the roster looks the same in 2025 is up to the front office.
For Engram, going into his 30 year old season, there is still gas in the tank at the tight end position. Given the production that Engram has shown since getting drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, one down season shouldn't impact the pencil when writing the history of Engram in Jacksonville.
