CBS Ranks Jaguars' Evan Engram No. 11 Among Tight Ends
Coming off the best season of his career, it is perfectly reasonable to think Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram is capable of hitting yet another gear.
And if he does so, Engram will solidify himself nationally as one of the NFL's top tight ends.
Engram already deserves to be in the conversation after back-to-back stellar years with the Jaguars and a Pro Bowl appearance in 2023. But with an influx of young talent at the position, there some new faces Engram will have to beat out on top 10 lists.
One such list is from CBS Sports, which has Engram at No. 11 and behind names like Dalton Kincaid and Jake Ferguson.
"Engram is coming off by far the best season of his career, at least in terms of volume. He emerged as arguably Trevor Lawrence's top target last season amid various injuries to the receiving corps, and he caught 114 passes. But he also posted a career-low 8.4 yards per reception and his 56.6 yards per game weren't even the top mark of his career despite the fact that he smashed his previous high in receptions by 41. He's also not much of a blocker. But a massive pass-catching role will keep him productive, and he shouldn't yet be in the decline phase of his career."- Jared Dubin, CBS Sports
Over the last two seasons, Engram ranks No. 10 in touchdown catches, No. 4 in receiving yards, No. 2 in receptions, No. 6 in yards per game, and No. 3 in targets among all tight ends.
In 2023, Engram caught 114 passes for 963 yards and four touchdowns, becoming the eighth tight end to ever catch 100 passes or more in ther Super Bowl era.
"He just continues to improve, just understanding defense, our system, how he and Trevor [Lawrence] are on the same page. Evan has done a nice job leading his room, him and Luke [Farrell] both, two veteran guys in there," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said during OTAs.
"Evan was a great addition for us three years ago and continues to really impress. He's another one of those guys that's taken more of that vocal stance, especially with the offense. He's also somebody that backs it up on the field. So, he's done a nice job, continues to lead by example obviously. And, again, he's not always the vocal guy, but when he needs to he will."