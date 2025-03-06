It is Crystal Clear What the Jaguars Need the Most
The Jacksonville Jaguars' roster desperately needs to be rebuilt, as it is currently not constructed to be a competitive team in today's National Football League. While Jacksonville has talent on the roster, it needs significantly more as soon as possible.
The Jaguars hired general manager James Gladstone to bring in a fresh perspective on how the team handles its personnel. However, the Jaguars have plenty of work to do this offseason, as they will likely need more than one offseason to fully turn things around.
Jacksonville has one of the top picks in the NFL Draft and enough money to spend this offseason to find veteran leadership they can add via free agency. Still, the Jaguars must go out an actually put together a solid offseason if they hope to have improved results.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network recently analyzed the needs of every NFL team this offseason. After struggling on both sides of the ball for most of the past two seasons, the Jaguars have no shortage of roster needs they must address this offseason.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars had a very disappointing season and it has resulted in a change of head coach. Overall, they ranked 28th last year, with an 18th-ranked offense and a 31st-ranked defense. Given they played a large portion of the season without Trevor Lawrence, finishing 18th offensively was somewhat impressive," Rolfe said.
The Jaguars need to address their offensive line in order to maintain and build on that offensive performance. The group finished 21st last year but traded away starting left tackle Cam Robinson and has right guard Brandon Scherff set to be a free agent. Replacing both of those has to be a priority this offseason, whether that be with veterans or through the draft.
Jacksonville must do all it can to surround quarterback Trevor Lawrence with more talent. The Jaguars' front office must also be more supportive of their coaching staff than they have been in the past, as head coach Liam Coen will need all the help he can get.
The Jaguars have a first-time general manager and a first-time head coach, both must be given time to grow and the talent necessary to succeed.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.