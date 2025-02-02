Could Jaguars' Division Rival Shock Everyone on Draft Night?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have the fifth pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and there have been more than a few conflicting suggestions of who they should draft.
While this is the norm during the offseason as the draft continues to inch closer and closer.
However, while the world may be curious as to the Jaguars' plans, head coach Liam Coen and will have that figured out soon. They will likely keep that plan sealed until it is their turn to select on draft night.
Their division rivals are in a similar boat, but they were a worse team than the Jaguars and have the higher first round draft pick. This means that naturally the Jaguars and the rest of the league will keep an eye on what the Tennessee Titans do with the first overall pick, as their pick is the first of many dominoes to fall at the draft.
With the first overall pick comes the ability of selecting any position you value the most. This could be a blessing and a curse for a team with a significant amount of holes on them.
However, the quarterback is undoubtedly the most critical position on the football field and the Titans do not have a legitimate quarterback right now. This has led many to believe they will select a quarterback with the first overall pick, but they could go in a different direction.
Jacob Infante of the Pro Football Network believes the Titans could pass on a quarterback in what is considered a weak quarterback class and select edge rusher Abdul Carter.
"It would be tempting for the Titans to use the No. 1 pick on a quarterback, but after their president of football operations Chad Brinker mentioned they wouldn’t pass on a “generational talent,” Infante said. "That doesn’t particularly scream “quarterback” given the consensus opinion of this class.
"Abdul Carter was always an explosive, competitive football player with elite physical attributes. When he switched to the edge full-time, he showcased the deep arsenal of pass-rushing moves to project as a superstar edge rusher in the NFL. One could make a strong argument he’s the best player in this year’s class — and playing a premier position should make him a serious No. 1 pick candidate."
The Jaguars must get to work as soon as possible, as the Titans and the rest of the AFC South are going to do so.
