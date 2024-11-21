Could Sleeper WR Step Up For the Jaguars?
The injury bug has caught up to many Jacksonville Jaguars thus far this season, but it has just claimed its next victim. Wide receiver Gabe Davis will be out for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury, the team announced.
This is one of many injuries that have plagued the Jaguars so far. With quarterback Trevor Lawrence out for the last two weeks due to a shoulder injury, Christian Kirk also out with collarbone troubles, and even running back Tank Bigsby, the Jaguars can't seem to catch a break.
Davis had been putting up middling numbers for the Jaguars squad. In nine games played, he recorded 20 receptions for 239 yards, averaging 11.9 yards per reception. Now, with Davis ruled out for the season, it may be Tim Jones' time to shine.
Tim Jones has been moved up on ESPN's depth chart for the Jacksonville Jaguars, assuming he will be the man who steps in for Davis' absence. The Jaguar wide receiver could see his career total go up if he were to play for the remainder of the season.
Jones, in his third year with the Jaguars, has played in all 11 games but has not seen much action. He will enter Week 12 with two receptions that have gone for 30 yards. His longest reception of the season was 20 yards.
In Jones' previous two seasons with the Jaguars, he put up 14 receptions, 113 yards, and five receptions for first downs in 34 games. Now, with Davis out, Jones can set himself up nicely with career highs in the final weeks of the year.
With the Jaguars now 2-9 on the season, with many hopes of the playoffs gone with the wind, the combination of youngsters such as Jones and wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr and Thomas Washington, Jaguar fans will be able to see their future receivers come to play sooner than expected.
The Jaguars will not play in Week 12 due to their bye week, their game plan for their offense could be shaken up with the new faces on the field, trying to end their season with some type of positive.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.