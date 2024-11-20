REPORT: Where the State of the Jaguars Stands Entering Bye Week
Whether Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson has coached his final game for the franchise remains a mystery in the days following the 52-6 blowout loss to the Detroit Lions.
What doesn't remain a mystery is the heat of Pederson's seat after a 2-9 start. While the Jaguars have yet to make a move at the time of this writing, it seems clear the Jaguars will undergo some sort of change before the 2025 season.
But where does this leave the Jaguars this week? With the Jaguars going into their Week 12 bye, and with staff and players set to spend the week away from the facility, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided an update as to where things stand at the Miller Electric Center.
"And I detailed this in a story on Sunday morning in nfl.com. Changes expected, changes looming for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and all they did was come out and have the worst loss in franchise history. Just really a horrific effort, everything you would want to not see out of a reeling football team. And I still expect changes with the organization," Rapoport said. "Just because they haven't happened yet as of me saying this right now does not mean they are not going to."
As Rapoport would explain, the Jaguars could be taking the unusual route of using the bye week to prepare their plans as opposed to getting ahead of the big moves.
"Now one of the things that's going on with the Jaguars right now is they have a bye. And I think everyone took that to mean, well, they'll do whatever changes they have to make, and then they'll go on with the bte. What they actually could do -- what the Carolina Panthers did when they fired Joe Brady a couple years back -- is think about it all through the bye, do it right before the end of it. Then use that coming week to prepare," Rapoport said.
"There could be a couple different changes. Could clean house, potentially. That is a possibility. Could move on from General Manager Trent Baalke, like they did with Dave Caldwell a couple years back. Or could move on from Doug Pederson, which would be probably the most dramatic shakeup football-wise in the building."
It remains to be seen what kind of changes are going to come to Jacksonville. But it does remain clear with each report from national voices and insiders that change is coming eventually.
