Dak Prescott Reacts to Jaguars' Major Free Agency Signing
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a big-time addition to the secondary as free agency's legal tampering period began on Monday, signing former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis to a three-year deal.
And so far, there appears to be at least one person who thinks it is a home run signing: Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who reacted to his former teammates new deal on social media.
It is far from a surprise to see the leader of the Cowboys' franchise go out of his way to pay his respects to Lewis considering how long Lewis has been a member of the Cowboys' defense. Lewis is known as a leader and a core piece of the Cowboys' locker room, and he will clearly be missed.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Lewis signed a record-breaking three-year, $30 million deal with the Jaguars that will pay him $20 million in guranteed money. The deal makes Lewis the highest-paid slot corner in the NFL and, by default, in NFL history.
Lewis, who turns 30 in August, was a third-round pick out of Michigan in the 2017 NFL Draft and quickly became one of the faces of the Cowboys' defense.
Lewis spent eight years with the Cowboys, appearing in 115 regular season games and four playoff games. In his tenure with the Cowboys, Lewis recorded 10 interceptions, 44 pass breakups, 9.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, 386 combined tackles, and 275 solo tackles.
Lewis appeared in 16 games for the Cowboys during the 2024 season, recording one interception, eight pass breakups, one forced fumble, one sack, three tackles for loss, and 71 total tackles.
How the Jaguars plan to deploy the rest of their pieces in the secondary is anyone's guess, especially with Jarrian Jones and Darnell Savage both having nickel experience in 2024 and previously.
But new Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile is taking over one of the worst defenses in the NFL from a year ago, so adding an experienced and skilled veteran like Lewis makes a lot of sense.
Lewis is the first major addition by head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone. We will see what else they have up their sleeves.
