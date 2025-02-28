Did Jaguars Hint At RB Plan For 2025?
The Jacksonville Jaguars offense was near the bottom of the National Football League last season, as the franchise went through a ton of close games that never went their way. One aspect that lacked for Jacksonville in 2024 was that of their ground game.
At the conclusion of the season, the Jaguars ranked 25th in average offensive yards per game, with 306.2 yards. In terms of the lack of success for the Jaguars running game, the franchise ranked 26th among other teams in average rushing yards per game with 101.7.
That all being said, the franchise does obtain two very talented running backs in Travis Etienne Jr and Tank Bigsby. The running back role was split between the two players last season, as they collectively earned 1,324 rushing yards while bringing in nine rushing touchdowns as well.
The two running backs provided what the team needed in certain games, but often times were stopped before truly breaking their way through their opponents defense. Regardless of where the franchise ranked among the other teams in 2024, the Jaguars might have just hinted at their plan for 2025 in a recent X (Twitter) post.
Of the two players, Bigsby easily had more success in 2024. He led the team in rushing yards with 766, scored seven touchdowns, and ranked 30th among the leagues other running backs in rushing yards, and 28th in carries with 168.
Bigsby will be going into his age 23 season, and while the second season for the Jaguar running back went well, he still might not have gotten the main job. Etienne is in his last year with the franchise and could be on his way out if the year goes well for either two players.
Etienne has been a strong piece for Jacksonville since breaking into the league. In back to back seasons, Etienne secured 1,000+ rushing yards, while 2024 saw him take a step backward. Given that Etienne was a strong asset for the Jaguars earlier in his career, there could be a soft spot for the running back.
While it does come across as a little alarming that the franchise is going to run it back with Etienne and Bigsby given where the team ranked last season, the two still have eons of upside. Perhaps the new offensive coordinator in Grant Udinski can get the ball back rolling in the running department.
