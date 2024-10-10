Do Jaguars Have the Top RB Duo in the NFL?
Through five games, the Jacksonville Jaguars average the 11th-most yards per game. Travis Etienne Jr. and Tanky Bigsby are ranked in the top 27 running backs in total yards. They are the only two running backs from the same team that can stake that claim.
After the Jaguars won their first game of the season, Coach Doug Pederson noted they had multiple talented running backs to lean on. Pederson explained how that being the case benefits him and offensive coordinator Press Taylor.
“It's great. I think having some great running backs, we've got three guys that can really go right now that have been playing for us, and they all are different,” Pederson said. They all do certain things really well, and they really all can do it all, too. Whenever they're called upon, they really can. So, I think from that standpoint, it's great.”
Pederson elaborated on the differences between each running back and the strengths each of them possess. He feels each back is just one or two broken tackles away from an explosive play at any given moment. Pederson believes this plays into the Jaguars’ hands.
“And then, now you've started to see, Travis has been doing it for the last few years,” Pederson said. “So, I think the more Tank's gotten comfortable in the system and himself, all those things, you see that confidence going up, and those big plays starting to happen. So, I think when you have backs that can create those explosive plays as an offense, that's huge. Because if we get into the second and third levels, he's one broken tackle away from turning into, like you saw on Sunday, either a huge run or a touchdown.
“So, I think having backs that can do that, I mean, it's a huge threat for your explosive plays, and you're not having to get it all through the passing game or in chunks or whatever. You can break a run inside the box. You can break it and go for 60. That's huge for any offense, and I think it's been great to see them get going as the season's gone on.”
The Jaguars rushed for over 125 yards on Sunday against the Colts. As they try to find a consistent rhythm on offense, they will undoubtedly depend on their talented backfield to help them succeed.
