Do the Jaguars Have Any Franchise Tag Candidates?
Now that the 2024-25 NFL season is officially in the books, all teams have some grace period before they hit the ground running, especially in franchise tags. Starting Feb. 18 and running through March 4, teams can place one of three tags on a single player.
With the tag applied, both sides will have time to negotiate a deal, and should they be unable to reach an agreement, a significant one-year deal will go into effect, pushing the cart further down the road. That being said, do the Jacksonville Jaguars have any players who fit that description?
According to PFF.com's Mason Cameron, the Jaguars may not be in the area of locking down an unrestricted free agent this offseason with a franchise tag. Below is their reasoning why.
"The Jaguars have dedicated significant money to extending their franchise cornerstones before getting to this point. With Trevor Lawrence, Josh Hines-Allen and, most recently, Walker Little all securing lucrative deals, the need to exercise the tag is non-existent," Cameron wrote.
As Cameron said, the franchise players that would even be eligible for a franchise tag are already locked into the system. Banking on quarterback Trevor Lawrence, defensive end Josh Hines-Allen and offensive tackle Walker Little, the Jaguars have a handful of their select captains for the future.
Potentially down the road there will be players in the organization that the franchse feels they just can't part with. The biggest front runner would be wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr, should they not find a contract extension before then.
In addition to not throwing out any franchise tags, the Jaguars will be able to go through free agency to build around their weaker parts on both offense and defense. Jacksonville struggled with their defense in 2024, and could be on the lookout for a consistent piece to partner next to Hines-Allen or Devin Lloyd.
Lucky for the Jaguars, they obtain some of the younger players in the league, giving them time to build their stock again before dishing out a boat load of money on one player. Perhaps the Jaguars have a breakout star in 2025 that they look to trade away to further build the depth.
