Will Youth Lead Jacksonville to the Playoffs in 2025?
The Jacksonville Jaguars 2025 is set under new leadership. In fact, the Jaguars new head coach in Liam Coen is the youngest head coach in Jaguars history. Coen being in a youthful position at head coach will be handed one of the youngest teams in the NFL, but that does not mean its a bad thing.
Over sports history, fans have seen crazier things happen. Youthful teams go out and play with nothing to lose, and with a new head coach in Coen, the youth narrative only continues. With wide receiver Brian Thomas concluding his rookie season in the Top 10 for wide receivers only gives Jacksonville an extra edge.
Under new leadership, the Jaguars will look to aim for higher goals. Little victories were made last season, with Thomas Jr breaking and setting records and sweeping the Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville should only improve in 2025.
Yes, the team has holes that need to be filled, but that does not mean the front office only has options to look at in free agency. Franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence was picked from the draft, same with other youthful talents the Jaguars possess. Now in a position to grow together as they learn the ropes of the league, the Jaguars youngest players may be their biggest assets.
On top of the youthful players now being coached by one of the younger head coaches in the NFL, some veteran players should slide into this narrative easily. Players such as tight end Evan Engram, Devin Lloyd, and Josh Hines-Allen are the type of players that can rally the younger members of the squad given their passion for the game.
The average age for the Jaguars going into the 2025-26 regular season is listed at 26 years old, which puts them in the Top 10 youngest teams in the league. While the Jaguar fans saw flashes of greatness from the squad this season, there is still a lot of work to be done.
Perhaps the negativity surrounding the fate of Doug Pederson rubbed off of the players near the end of the season. Now that he is gone, and Coen is in, a new head coach with young, moldable players will only benefit Jacksonville going forward.
