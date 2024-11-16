Doug Pederson Gives Remarkable Comments About Jaguars
Even at 2-8, the Jacksonville Jaguars are still doing everything possible to improve. The team has not given up.
The way the defense played last week shows that.
The Jaguars face a tough team on Sunday. The Detroit Lions are coming off a five-interception performance by their quarterback Jared Goff and they still came out on top.
With nothing to lose, the Jaguars will being playing free. No one is giving them a chance and they need to use that to their advantage and go to Detroit and make plays on both sides of the ball.
“Yeah, I mean, I've seen it all season, and I think it comes with playing together, coaching together, working together," said Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson. "Obviously, going through this is a tough stretch that we've been through, beginning last season to now. But again, this group hangs together, they hang tough. Confidence in each other, and that's really what it takes in order to get yourself out of these situations.”
The Jaguars have had inconsistency all year long. The offense plays well and the defense does not. Or the defense plays well and the offense does not. If the Jaguars would of put it together, we would be talking about the season in a whole different aspect heading into Week 11.
“That’s a tough thing in kind of the sports world today in general across all sporting events and sporting teams. I mean, teams that go through slumps or defeats and things like that, sometimes it is hard. They feel defeated, right? Whatever team they're on, they feel defeated. I've been on, as a player, teams where it has, once it goes sour, it just continues to go that way, and it's like, OK, let's just get ready for the offseason. But I'll tell you what: you don't see that with this team. I think it's a credit to the leadership of this group. Even they're pulling the young guys along and then you're seeing better practices, better performances, studying their game plan. You're seeing all that kind of stuff still today, which is a credit. It's just a big-time credit to the guys in the locker room. You have to have that, right? In order to pull yourself out of this, you have to have that type of leadership and a close group, even when you're not getting the results you want.”
