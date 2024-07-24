Doug Pederson Provides An Injury Update on Jaguars DL Arik Armstead
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson seems to be in no rush to push defensive lineman Arik Armstead onto the field, giving the team's big-time offseason a addition a chance to get back to 100% after offseason surgery.
“He’s played a ton of football—veteran player. I don’t have a lot of concern with it. I want to make sure guys like that—we brought them here to help us, but at the same time we’ve got make sure they’re healthy before we put them on the field," Pederson said on Wednesday.
The Jaguars officially placed Armstead on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list earlier this week.
"He knows what it takes. I’ve seen him during OTAs, I’ve seen him even while he was here during our little three days with the rookies and just how he’s kind of another coach right now on the field until he gets ready to go," Pederson said.
"That’s invaluable—that’s gold out there on the field. I’m not concerned right now, this early that he’s not out there. I just want to make sure that when he’s out there he’s 100 percent.”
Armstead can be taken off of the list at any time before Week 1. Armstead underwent meniscus surgery this offseason after suffering the injury during the 2023 season. Despite the injury, Armstead played in the playoffs and the Super Bowl for the 49ers.
“Knee is feeling good, surgery went great. I’ll be back very soon, I’m excited about that. I’m on a very good road to recovery, so I plan on being back to football fulltime very soon when my team needs me," Armstead said after signing with the Jaguars in March.
Armstead missed five games last year, a year after missing eight games due to an ankle fracture.