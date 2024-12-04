Doug Pederson Reveals How Jaguars Will Replace Key Offensive Assistant
The Jacksonville Jaguars will have a new face leading an important position group.
The Jaguars saw running backs coach Jerry Mack take the head coaching job at Kennesaw State over the weekend, leaving a void in Doug Pederson's coaching staff. While there are just five games left in the season, Mack is a loss considering how highly respected he is amongst players and staff and how much he aided in the development of Tank Bigsby.
"Right now, first of all, let me just say with Jerry, appreciate what he did with that running back room," Pederson said on Monday. "Did a great job coming in and getting those guys prepared each week and wish him nothing but the best. This will be a great opportunity for Jerry to be a head coach again in college football and get that program going, and excited to watch him there."
As for how the Jaguars will replace Mack over the final month-plus, those duties are set to go to assistant wide receivers coach Tyler Tettleton. It won't be Tettleton's first time around the position group after he served as assistant running backs coach in 2022, his first year with the Jaguars. Now, the room is his.
"Then, internally Tyler Tettleton, who's been in that room before, we're going to just sort of give him some running back responsibilities. He's coached them a little bit on the side the last couple of years," Pederson said. "Been in that room, understands what we're doing offensively. So, we'll spread it out a little bit, but Tyler will be the main focal point there.”
While the Jaguars no longer have a playoff push in the cards after being eliminated from contention on Monday evening, there are still three AFC South games left for the Jaguars to make some kind of positive impression. And Tettleton and others will be looked to to help make that happen.
"I think he and Jamel [Offensive Quality Control Jamel Mutunga] are two guys that it’ll be a great opportunity with the workload and being able to spread it out and handle that position," Pederson said. "Tyler will be the point person in there, but it'll be a good opportunity for him these next couple of weeks to really have a position group and then coach them and lead those guys.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.