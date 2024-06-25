ESPN Picks Parker Washington As Jaguars' Surprise Offseason Standout
If there is any Jacksonville Jaguars player who boosted their stock this offseason, it is second-year wide receiver Parker Washington.
Washington, a sixth-round pick in 2023, flashed at times as a rookie but also battled injuries and rookie moments. But entering his second season with the team and his second season in the Jaguars' offense, the former Penn State standout drew plenty of praise following an offseason of exceptional practices.
From Washington's teammates to his coaches, Washington's performance during the organized team activity and mandatory minicamp periods drew praise. Finally healthy after an injury during his final season at Penn State and then a knee injury as a rookie, Washington stood out time and time again.
As a result, it is Washington who ESPN labeled the Jaguars' surprise offseason standout for his performances this spring and summer.
"When receiver and top target Christian Kirk was injured last season, Washington was thrust into a role he wasn't ready for as a rookie. He caught 16 passes for 132 yards and two TDs after Kirk's injury, but Washington dealt with a knee injury and struggled with his knowledge of the offense. He's now healthy, and offensive coordinator Press Taylor said he saw a huge difference in Washington this spring, most notably in his confidence. "[He's] not worried every time he breaks the huddle about what I'm doing, where is my stance, how does this route change?" Taylor said. "He's heard it a hundred times. So we give a playcall, we give a route, we move him around. He knows the expectations of that particular player in that particular concept and so now you just see the skill set start to come out." -- Michael DiRocco- Michael DiR
“I think what you're seeing with Parker is the confidence. The confidence in him playing last year, understanding what it takes, watching Christian [Kirk]," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said earlier this month.
"Again, another young player that came back in the right frame of mind and excited to get on the field. I think he's another one that's healthy now and moving around really well. It's good to see."
Washington is currently in his longest span of complete health during his time as a Jaguar, with the sixth-round pick slipping in the 2023 NFL Draft due to an ankle injury at the end of his final season at Penn State.
Washington made his NFL debut in Week 4 last year but suffered a knee injury on his first career punt return, leading to a short stint on IR. He returned later in the year, averaging 37 snaps a game and catching two touchdowns in the process.