Ex-Jacksonville Defender Yannick Ngakoue Tries Out For Jaguars' Week 1 Opponent
Just a few days ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars got some potentially big news ahead of their Week 1 matchup with the Miami Dolphins when veteran pass-rusher Shaquil Barrett opted to retire.
Now, it could turn out that Barrett's retirement leads to another Jaguars-related Week 1 storyline: the potential return of Yannick Ngakoue to the Sunshine State.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Ngakoue is one of two pass-rushers trying out for the Dolphins after Barrett's announcement. Emmanuel Ogbah is the other.
Ngakoue was in a back-and-forth dispute with the Jaguars throughout the 2020 offseason, but his issues originated even before that. Ngakoue was seeking a new deal in the 2019 offseason but eventually returned to the Jaguars' facilities without one, playing the 2019 season on the final year of his rookie deal.
Ngakoue requested a trade publicly multiple times tin the 2020 offseason, but the Jaguars didn't facilitate a deal for the former Pro Bowler up until 14 days before Week 1. The Jaguars traded him to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2021 second-round pick and a conditional 2022 fifth-round pick.
In four seasons, Ngakoue recorded 37.5 sacks (third-most in franchise history), 14 forced fumbles and 42 tackles for loss. Ngakoue recorded eight sacks, four forced fumbles and tied a career-high in tackles for loss with 13 in 2019.
Since being traded by the Jaguars, Ngakoue has had stints with the Vikings, the Baltimore Ravens, the Indianapolis Colts, and the Chicago Bears in 2023.
With Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb both recovering from serious late-season injuries, there is a real chance Ngakoue could have a big role against the Jaguars in Week 1 as long as he signs with the Dolphins and makes their roster.
Ngakoue has played against the Jaguars three times in his career, recording two sacks and a forced fumble against the Jaguars in 2020 as a member of the Ravens.