EXCLUSIVE: Which Coaching Candidate Had a Stellar Interview With Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a busy two weeks, conducting interviews with 10 different coaches as of this writing in their search for a new head coach.
Among those nine interviews -- most of which were held virtually -- it does appear that some coaches have had standout performances.
One coach who had a particularly strong interview appears to be Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who is fresh off an immensely impressive season in which he led Tampa Bay's offense to several top-5 rankings.
"Liam Coen was nothing short of outstanding in his interview," a senior NFL executive told Jacksonville Jaguars on Sports Illustrated.
"His knowledge of the game, both offensively and defensively, was eye-opening, as well as his handles on the responsibilities and how he would lead a franchise."
As the Jaguars enter round two of interviews with candidates next week, it would appear likely Coen draws a second interview from Jacksonville -- this time in person, as NFL rules mandate candidates can not speak in person until Jan. 20.
With the Buccaneers now out of the playoffs, Coen is free to be hired at any time. The Jaguars are known to be methodical and patient in their searches for head coaches, however, and many things could hinge on the result of the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders game.
If the Lions win, then offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn can not speak with teams in person until the week after the conference championship games. If the Lions lose, then they could be eligible to speak in person to teams as soon as Monday.
This could be especially important for the Jaguars since Johnson and Glenn have both been tied to the Jaguars job at different points. According to the senior NFL executive who spoke with Jacksonville Jaguars on Sports Illustrated, it would appear Coen and Johnson are near the top of the Jaguars' list for Doug Pederson's replacement -- especially after Coen's stellar first interview.
"Nobody I spoke to in that organization was anything other than impressed, and I think it would be safe to say him and Ben Johnson are 1A and 1B on their shortlist," he said.
