Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Search 2025: The Latest Developments
The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the thick of it when it comes to finding their next head coach.
10 candidates have already been announced as options to replace ex-head coach Doug Pederson, but who will owner Shad Khan and general manager Trent Baalke decide on?
Vikings' DC Brian Flores Set For Critical Friday Interview
Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores is set to interview with the Jaguars on Friday, just a few days after the Vikings were eliminated from the playoffs. Flores has led multiple top units in Minnesota is one of only three head coaches the Jaguars are interviewing who has been a head coach before.
Is Flores a potential front-runner for the job, or is he more likely to land with the New York Jets or Chicago Bears? How his first interview goes could say it all.
Insider Thinks Ben Johnson Has Eyes Set on Jaguars
One of the biggest reports of the coaching search dropped this week, with ESPN's Jeff Darlington painting a positive picture for the Jaguars when it comes to Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Could the Jaguars really land the top coaching candidate on the market for the first time in franchise history?
Eagles' OC Kellen Moore Interviewing Friday
The Jaguars' second coaching search of Friday will be with Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Could Moore be a sleeper candidate for the Jaguars job, or is he a top name for the Dallas Cowboys? Moore is the only candidate on the Jaguars' current list who also interviewed with them in 2022, so this will be his second-ever meeting with Shad Khan and Trent Baalke.
Insider Names Two Favorites For Jaguars Job
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer noted that he thinks there could be two favorites for the Jaguars' job: Ben Johnson and former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh. Saleh is the only candidate who has met with the Jaguars for an in-person interview so far this cycle.
