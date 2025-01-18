Insider Indicates Which Direction Jaguars May Be Leaning in Coaching Search
The Jacksonville Jaguars are conducting yet another head coach search, and once again it is anyone's guess who owner Shad Khan will pick to lead his franchise on the field.
In the last few days especially there have been a flurry of reports on who isn't and is a leading candidate to replace fired head coach Doug Pederson. In the time of a coaching search, it can be difficult to sometimes decipher what is real and what isn't. This is especially true when Khan is running the search considering the lack of leaks that have come from his camp during his ownership.
With that said, there was one important update from a national media voice on Friday night that could potentially be viewed as a key point in the Jaguars' search.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, there are two names that are especially notable when it comes to where the Jaguars' search is today: Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, each of whom had virtual interviews with the Jaguars last week as they kicked off their search.
"They've interviewed eight candidates, including most recently Brian Flores interviewed with them. I know Todd Monken recently interviewed with them. A couple of names to watch, though. I would say Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson, both considered to be very high up as far as where the Jaguars go and what they like," Rapoport said.
It is of course important to remember the Jaguars are still in the relatively early days of the search; they can not start to conduct in-person interviews with candidates until Jan. 20. And if the Jaguars are truly looking at the Lions' coordinators, the search could take awhile as the Lions eye a potential Super Bowl run as the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
With that said, it would make sense for the Jaguars to be targeting either Johnson or Glenn. Johnson is one of the most brilliant offensive minds in recent NFL memory, while Glenn is a former NFL defensive back who has experience in the scouting world and is one of the best leaders in football.
Also of note from Rapoport is that the Jaguars' search seems more buttoned up and concise compared to their past head coach searches.
"Usually, it's a big, expansive list for Jacksonville. Guys this time, it is not. Much more targeted. Still several top candidates for what should be a really, really attractive job," Rapoport said.
