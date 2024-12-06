Former NFL Coach Blasts Jaguars' Pederson For Handling of QB Situation
There are still plenty of strong opinions when it comes to the controversial hit that helped end Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence's season.
With Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair suspended for three games as a result of the illegal hit that resulted in a concussion for Lawrence, there has a been an outpouring of thoughts from Jaguars players, fans, analysts, current and ex-NFL players, and even the head coaches of the opposing teams.
Speaking on 1010XL, former Dallas Cowboys head coach Dave Campo made it clear that he thinks both the Jaguars and Texans have mishandled the fallout of the Lawrence hit.
"I'm disgusted with Cesario, whatever his name is, and DeMeco Ryans. I lost a little respect for him for coming out," Campo said. "It's one thing to back your player, but he very well could have said, hey, look, you know, there might be a little bit of interpretation as to whether or not he did it on purpose, but, and that's taken care of, and, but, you know, let's move on.
"I was a little disappointed in, actually, the way Doug handled it. I think he should have been a little bit more forceful. And I'll tell you what, after what those two said, if I was, if it was me, I'd have had a few things to say about Houston being perfectly honest with you."
Pederson was able to respond to Ryans on Wednesday, with the Jaguars head coach ultimately offering surprise at the way his peer has portrayed the Jaguars in the wake of the hit and the multiple altercations that followed.
"I was a little surprised. Look, I’ve got a ton of respect for DeMeco. He’s a former player, I’m a former player. Emotions run high," Pederson said on Wednesday when asked for his reaction to Ryans' comments on the Jaguars' sideline "overreacting" to the hit.
"I would say that if it happened to their quarterback, I think the reaction would’ve been the same, quite frankly. But again, look, this was three days ago and we’re onto Tennessee obviously and focused on that. But I do think the reaction is a natural thing for any player, any team to feel.”
