Jaguars' Pederson on Suspension of Texans Al-Shaair
The Jacksonville Jaguars lost quarterback Trevor Lawrence for essentially the remainder of the season after he was knocked out of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. Lawrence was carted off the field after a hit that many feel was a dirty.
Texans' linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair hit Lawrence after he had already begun sliding. The vicious hit knocked Lawrence unconscious and started an on-field melee between the two teams.
The National Football League came down quickly and swiftly on Al-Shaair, suspending him for three games. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson explained his feelings on the suspension that was handed down.
“It’s honestly probably not my place to speak necessarily on the punishment,” Pederson said. “I think that’s the league issue on that. As far as Azeez goes and everything, good player. I think just a play that somehow we need to try to get the play out of the game if possible. Obviously, I stand behind our guys for the reaction. I think it’s a natural reaction.
"I think for all of us that have watched sporting events over our lifetimes, things like this happen. The team is going to respond. So, for guys to respond to Trevor in that way, and the hit, I support them and all of that. But at the same time, listen, I say that to say this: we’ve got to somehow eliminate these plays. These are plays that can change outcomes of games."
Pederson made it clear that although both teams got into a fight on the field immediately following the hit on Lawrence, both teams cooled down at halftime. Pederson credits the Texans with playing a clean game in the second half.
Pederson also explained how difficult a play becomes for players on both sides of the ball once a quarterback initiates a slide.
“I’ll say this, both teams were very professional in the second half,” Pederson said. “It was a clean football game in the second half. It was still a hard, physical football game in the second half, so that’s a credit to both teams as well. But I think it will be something that’s looked at. I know there’s a lot of—it’s offensive guys versus defensive guys when it comes to the QB sliding and getting out of bounds and things of that nature.
"They’ve even modified the rule for sideline hits and things like that. We coach our quarterbacks to protect themselves. Get down when they can. That was obviously a second-down play, and it ended up being a third-and-inches play. We just continue to coach our guys and show them ways to protect themselves and go from there. As far as the punishment and all that, I’d leave that in the league’s hands.”
